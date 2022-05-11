Royal Oak is latest Michigan city to join 'No Mow May'

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "No Mow May," a new movement catching on in metro Detroit communities, calls for putting a pause on lawn mowing to help bees.

It's a national movement that's part of the "Bee City USA" initiative.

On Monday, Royal Oak became the latest metro Detroit city to take part in the movement.

“Our pollinators are decreasing and there's not a lot being done about it," Royal Oak middle school student Elizabeth Macey said. "We saw this happen and thought maybe we could do something about it.”

A group of middle school students called the “Bee Tweens” brought this to the city’s attention, hoping to save bee populations, which have been in decline.

“It will help us help pollinators," student Leah Baronmilligan said. "Unlike bringing attention, we’re actually doing something to help.”

The city’s resolution follows similar action taken in Ann Arbor last month, which recently became the first city in Michigan to do so.

“We saw that Ann Arbor had made this choice to do 'No Mow May' and we looked into it to see if it’s something we could do here in Royal Oak,” Royal Oak Mayor Pro-tem Melanie Macey said.

Macey, also a parent of one of the "Bee Tweens," says the city will put a pause on code enforcement for un-mowed lawns the rest of the month. However, for concerns the long grass could lead to pests or other issues, the city can still take action.

“If it becomes sort of a pest problem or some kind of a nuisance somehow, it’s possible they would have someone come talk to them," Macey said. "But in general, you can have your lawn grow as long as you want it to grow.”

No Mow May is completely optional and the city has no idea how many residents will take part. If interested, yard signs are available at Royal Oak City Hall for $5. To purchase a sign, visit the city's website.