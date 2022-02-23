Royal Oak names new chief of police

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Royal Oak has announced that Interim Police Chief Michael Moore will be sworn in as chief of police on March 2.

Moore has held many positions within the Royal Oak Police Department, including patrol officer, detective and deputy chief of staff and service operations.

“The Royal Oak Police Department has been my home for the last 22 years, and I am honored to work with and lead this incredible group of individuals who are committed to the Royal Oak community,” Moore said in a statement.

Royal Oak's news release states that Moore is actively involved with recruitment for the police department and has created a cadet program that helps students seek a career in law enforcement.

Moore has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in Criminal Justice and a master's degree in Criminology. The news release also states that Moore has also graduated from Eastern Michigan University's School of Police Staff and Command Executive Leadership program.