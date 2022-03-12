Royal Oak police investigating neighborhood vandalism, thefts

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak police are investigating multiple cases of property damage including graffiti, a stolen steering wheel and an airbag.

The incidents happened some time either late Thursday or early Friday morning near Kenwood and Lincoln avenues.

“Who exactly is going up Kenwood at night and going into cars?” resident Laura Leblanc questioned.

The mural of a cat was already on her garage. However, someone spray painted her car and garage. The suspect wrote sexual innuendo’s and drew a lewd image near the cat’s mouth. They also outlined the cat's face and ears.

"I felt violated and angry and a little scared because I didn’t know what the purpose of that was," LeBlanc explained.

She said she drove up the street this morning to see if anyone else was hit. Neighbors at Kenwood and Harwood avenues had a window busted out. Someone stole the airbag and steering wheel out of the Malibu belonging to Gabby Murad's husband.

Murad told 7 Action News she learned of the vandalism and theft from a police officer who came to their door.

“My husband actually spent all morning on the phone with the insurance company and trying to find a tow truck," she recalled.

Murad is wondering, "Just why?"

"(It's) just pointless. I have stress in my life. But ya know, trying to make myself a better person. Like why do you just have to go out and do wrong things?” Murad continued.

LeBlanc said, “Find something else to do at night.”

“This is frustrating and that there’s so many other things that you could be doing besides vandalizing and hurting people," she continued.

If you have any information call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.

