RSV infections in infants, toddlers increase in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Children's Hospital of Michigan reports an uptick in RSV cases. It's a severe cold virus that, unfortunately, some parents don't learn about until their child comes down with it.

Jan Yang, a nurse, said she and her husband try their best to protect their three-year-old daughter Kylie from catching cold viruses, like respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

"We just want to make sure she's protected as much as we can," Yang said.

"This time of the year is flu season. So, everything like from Thanksgiving to Christmas, people especially with little kids are at more high risk of getting RSV or contracting flu-related illnesses," she explained.

7 Action News spoke with two other moms whose little ones came down with RSV. Chelsy Powers’ baby boy, Walker, is currently in the NICU at a hospital up in Traverse City.

She said it started as a cough on Monday and escalated Thursday when he stopped eating.

Walker is now fighting for his life.

“I wish I was more informed. I wish I knew what was coming. Like when he got sick, I wish I knew how bad it was gonna be,” Powers explained.

Brittany Magsig’s daughter, Cali, battled the virus in early October. She's made a full recovery.

“And now knowing it’s become even more prevalent, I’m just kind of worried my daughter will get it again and it’s like that happy balance. Do I bring her to daycare? Do I continue working as a mom? Should I just keep her home? You know, you just never know the right answer," Magsig explained.

7 Action News spoke with Dr. Kevin Dazy with Children's Hospital of Michigan. He said, in addition to fever, symptoms may include a runny nose, congestion, and difficulty breathing.

“Right now, I would consider we’re in a pretty severe peak of RSV right now," Dazy told 7 Action News.

He added, “Definitely we worry about babies and young infants, especially babies who were born premature or any infants who have either chronic lung or heart problems.”

Dazy said the protective measures taken during the pandemic to ward off COVID infection helped lower RSV transmission as well.

“Really, the most important things to keep in mind are good hand hygiene," he said.

Dazy also said it's helpful to avoid very crowded places and to avoid children and adults who are sick.

Yang said, “We can’t control everything, but we do our best.”