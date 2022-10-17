RSV spreading earlier and faster this year; what to know as cases rise across the country

(WXYZ) — A virus that can severely sicken young children and older adults is spreading much faster and earlier this year. The rise in RSV cases is filling hospital beds across the country.

RSV is short for respiratory syncytial virus. It mostly causes mild cold-like symptoms like runny nose, coughing, fever, and a decrease in appetite. I’m very familiar with this virus because my oldest son had RSV when he was two years old. He actually developed moderate symptoms and had episodes of stridor. Stridor is a noisy, high-pitched sound that happens during breathing when there’s a narrowing in the upper airway. It can sound quite scary to parents. Now, RSV is known to affect the lungs and the smaller passageways that carry air to the lungs. If a severe infection develops, the airways can become inflamed and filled with mucus. This is called Bronchiolitis. Also if the infection travels to the lung sacs then pneumonia can develop.

Unfortunately, every year RSV causes an estimated 58,000 hospitalizations and between 100 and 300 deaths among kids younger than five years. And for adults 65 years and older, there are roughly 177,000 hospitalizations and roughly 14,000 deaths each year due to RSV.

RSV started spreading this summer. And over the last three or four weeks, many hospitals have reported a surge in RSV cases in kids. This is unusual and worrisome as RSV cases don’t typically peak until winter.

Now, this virus is most likely spreading earlier and faster because we no longer have pandemic precautions. And kids who were not exposed in the last year or so due to masking and social distancing are now getting infected.

As for protecting children and vulnerable adults, this virus enters the body through the eyes, nose, or mouth. So my advice is to:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water.

- Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces like doorknobs, handles, and bathroom countertops.

- Don’t share objects like cups, toys, or mobile devices because viruses could live on some surfaces for hours.

- Also, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

- And lastly, avoid close contact with anyone who appears to be sick.

Most RSV infections in healthy people go away on their own in about a week or so. But if symptoms are not improving, then it’s time to see the family doctor. Also, seek immediate medical attention if there’s difficulty breathing, a high fever, or you see a blue color anywhere on the skin.

