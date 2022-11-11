RSV surge overwhelming hospitals across Michigan

(WXYZ) — RSV cases are overwhelming hospitals in Michigan and the surge is not showing any signs of letting up.

Between September 26 and October 2, 73 children were treated for RSV. From October 31 and November 6, there were 571 children being treated.

The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital says they are now at 100% capacity. Corewell Health East, formally known as Beaumont, is also seeing a significant rise in cases.

"Every week we're seeing more and more. I don't know if we've hit the peak yet or if it's still going to continue," Pediatric Chief at Corewell Health East Dr. Whitney Minnock said.

RSV cases are pushing hospitals to the brink. Many children are showing up to ERs with trouble breathing and dehydration along with a fever.

Sarah Waidelich of Ann Arbor has a 10-month-old son who contracted RSV and her children already suffer from respiratory issues.

"It was incredibly concerning especially since they already have, both of our children already have respiratory issues," she said. "I think it's a miracle we didn't end up in the hospital."

RSV is not a new virus. It typically peaks after Christmas, but Dr. Molly O'shea with Birmingham Pediatrics believes the rise in RSV cases could be from social isolation during the pandemic.

"Everybody's immune system is sort of naive again. It hasn't seen anything for a while and so as soon as it sees something it latches on and RSV is now easier to get," she said.

Doctor Minnock says if your child is sick keep them home from school. She also suggests practicing hand washing with your kids at home.