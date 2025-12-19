'Run, run, Rudolph.' Last-minute holiday shopping rush underway

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Last-minute Christmas shoppers are on the move, and retailers are anticipating the biggest Super Saturday shopping surge yet as people race against the clock to find gifts before Christmas.

"I'm sure I'll be out there in the madness. Run, run, Rudolph, right?" Laura Rigdon said.

For some shoppers, the last-minute rush is unplanned but necessary.

"Typically, my wife takes care of all the other shopping, and I... We typically don't buy for each other, so this is going to be a surprise," shopper Casmere said.

Despite the pressure and crowds, many shoppers still prefer the in-person experience over online shopping. About 46 million people are planning to shop exclusively in-store this year, while another 71 million plan to shop both online and in-store.

"I just like the experience of actually getting out and doing it, and just kind of the spirit of Christmas is going out and running around and having fun shopping," Rigdon said.

Local retailers are seeing the expected surge. Sarah Colburn, owner of Scott Colburn Western Store, said the week before Christmas is always their busiest time, with shoppers shifting focus from electronics toward more personal gifts.

"It's always the last week. Everybody's already got ... gotten their electronic equipment and toys hopefully by and then they come and see us," Colburn said.

To ease the stress of last-minute shopping, many retailers are offering flexible return policies for uncertain gift-givers.

"We have a very open return policy, so you don't have to be sure on the size or color or any of that. You can get them something to open and come back and exchange return in the form that you pay," said Erin Henderson, manager at Scott Colburn Western Store.

While most shoppers would prefer to avoid the last-minute rush, some found unexpected benefits to waiting.

"No, I hate this. I hate this. It's absolutely horrible, but this was the power of like today was the best day to shop because honestly I got the best deals and I found gifts that really fit the family members I was looking for," Amy Lazarowic said.

With just days remaining before Christmas, retailers expect the shopping rush to continue right up until Christmas Eve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.