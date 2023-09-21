'Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design' exhibit to open, Oct. 10

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (The Wright) announced Thursday a new exhibit called ‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design,’ to showcase the work of Detroit-native and two-time Oscar award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

“Over three decades in film, television, and theater, Carter has earned seventy credits and collaborated with prolific directors, including Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Coogler. Carter’s costumes based on real and imaginative characters provide an arc to the narratives of African Americans,” The Wright said.

The exhibit, set to open on October 10, “will feature more than 60 costumes from iconic films like: Black Panther, Malcolm X, Coming 2 America, Amistad, and more!,” the Wright said.

“From Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Amistad, The Butler, Marshall, Selma, Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America To Black Panther; Wakanda Forever; her devotion to retraining the eye to see beauty through costume design and telling stories that enrich the humanity of the Black experience cements her legacy as a preeminent voice and expert on period genres and Afro aesthetics.”

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is located at 315 E. Warren Avenue in Detroit.

For more information about ‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design,’ and to purchase tickets, click here.