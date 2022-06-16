Ryan Kelley says 'no crime committed' on Jan. 6 in metro Detroit campaign stop

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was in Macomb County on Thursday to host one of his first fundraising events.

Thursday morning, a federal judge ruled that Kelley can no longer carry a firearm after his arrest by the FBI last week at his home in Allendale in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was also ordered to not leave the state.

He faces federal misdemeanor charges and told 7 Action News he isn’t happy about it.

The FBI presented photos and videos of who they suspect to be Kelley tearing down a temporary structure, standing next to people removing police barricades and showing him take pictures of blood. Kelley maintains his innocence.

“There was no crime that was committed that day on Jan. 6. Maybe the crime is doing well in the Michigan governor race,” Kelley said.

Watch the full interview with Kelley below:

Raw video: Interview with Ryan Kelley

Kelley did not say it was him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but he did admit that his arrest has helped him in the polls, with the latest EPIC-MRA poll showing him as the front-runner in the Republican primaries.

If he takes office, Kelley says his focus will be on protecting people’s freedom and producing petroleum-based products to help lower the cost of fuel.