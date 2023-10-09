Safety concerns loom over metro Detroit Jewish, Palestinian communities in wake Middle East conflict

(WXYZ) — Over the weekend, Israel was attacked by Hamas, a pro-Palestinian militia that the US considers a terrorist organization, triggering a fresh new wave of conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding to a war that’s been going on for over seven decades.

With metro Detroit home to a sizeable Jewish and Palestinian American population, the fear of potential threats looms over both communities. That’s why several law enforcement agencies are deploying extra measures out of an abundance of caution.

"We’ve increased our patrols significantly; we are providing special attention to the Jewish community. Especially the synagogue areas as well as the neighborhoods," said Steve Cooper, Director of Public Safety in Oak Park.

Oak Park is one of the cities in metro Detroit with a high Jewish population. Cooper says his department is in constant contact with other police departments in the area, like West Bloomfield, Berkely, and Southfield.

"Currently, our investigation division is monitoring all social media pertaining to any possible threats to Southfield," said Lt. Teresa Young, Southfield Police Department.

Lt. Young says there are eight synagogues and one mosque in the city. And even though there are no reported threats, the goal is to ensure everyone is safe.

Meanwhile, Dearborn, a city with a high concentration of Palestinian Americans, is also monitoring the situation. In an official statement to 7 Action News the city’s spokesperson, Katie Doyal, writes:

The Dearborn Police Department continues to serve our community by looking out for the safety and well-being of everyone who calls Dearborn home and those who come to our community to enjoy all that our city has to offer. At this time, we are not aware of, nor do we anticipate, any reason for any Dearborn residents to be alarmed.

Arab American Civil Rights Leagues, Nabih Ayad says, since 9/11, the Arab community in the US has become a target of potential threats. Now, with the unprecedented situation, both Jewish and Palestinian American communities fear the worst.

"This is not the Middle East; this is the US, I think we need to talk to each other as neighbors and partners and condemn violence around the world," said Ayad.

Oak Park City manager Erik Tungate says the priority is to ensure the city and the metro Detroit area continue to be home for all.

"And we will do that to our dying breath. We don’t base our decisions based on religion or ethnicity; we base it on what’s right for the community," said Tungate.