Saksey's, an intimate cocktail lounge with throwback vibes, opening in Detroit on Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new cocktail lounge is opening in Downtown Detroit on Friday, with a throwback lounge vibe.

Saksey's, from NoHo Hospitality Group and the Gilbert family, is located at 1550 Woodward Ave. and will officially open to the public on Friday, Nov. 14. NoHo also operates San Morello, Evening Bar and Gilly's clubhouse.

According to NoHo, the new concept bar aims to channel the city's golden era in an intimate lounge. It's located in the basement of Gilly's Clubhouse.

The original Saksey's was owned by Dan Gilbert's father, Sam, and was a neighborhood tavern, NoHo Partner Luke Ostrom said.

"When we started shaping this new bar, we wanted to honor that spirit while making it entirely our own. It’s not about recreating the past; it’s about carrying its energy forward, the sense of belonging, the humor, the craft, and letting it live in a new way," Ostrom added.

The bar was designed by Daniel Caudill of DTM Consulting, and includes dark cherry wood paneling, a brass back bar, custom mahogany tables and vintage lounge pieces from the 1960s and 1970s.

According to organizers, the cocktail menu includes Detroit inspirations, including a Root Beer Negroni, plus the bar's Teeny 'Tinis, which are small martinis.

“Detroit has this special mix of grit and grace that immediately resonated with me,” NoHo Bar Director Darryl Chan said in a statement. “At Saksey’s, we’re channeling that spirit through cocktails that nod to classic recipes but bend the rules. We’re exploring nostalgic flavors and unique presentations throughout this menu concept, with each drink requiring serious technique, yet paired with a sense of play.”

It will also offer food that includes bar favorites and desserts, all of which can be shared.

Saksey's will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.