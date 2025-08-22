Start of year delayed at Dundee schools, Saline Middle School for mold treatment

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The start of the school year has been delayed at Dundee Community Schools and Saline Middle School due to mold and ventilation issues, both districts announced on Friday.

High humidity levels in school buildings over the summer is believed to have caused mold and mildew in some classrooms. As leaders work to fix the problems, both districts said the first day of school is rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 26. School was originally set to start on Monday, Aug. 25 in both districts.

The delay does not impact other buildings in the Saline Area Schools district. Both districts said start dates could be further delayed if more testing and cleaning is needed and since multiple districts are having similar issues.

Open houses for Dundee elementary and middle schools will now be on Monday, Aug. 25.

"We understand that the revised open house times may not be convenient for all families. However, given the shortened time frame, the contractual school calendar, and the current circumstances, this was determined to be the most practical option," Saline Area Schools Superintendent Scott Leach said in a statement. "Please note that these dates may still be adjusted if further testing requires additional action."

According to Saline Area Schools Superintendent Rachel Kowalski, teachers were welcomed back into the middle school building this week and district leaders were told several classrooms had high humidity levels. The district believes this happened when the building was mostly unoccupied and under construction over the summer.

Dundee schools also had a similar experience.

Dehumidifiers and air scrubbers were installed in classrooms during repairs and adjustments to HVAC systems in both school districts. Professionals tested and are treating for mold in areas of the buildings.

“Please note that this date may still be adjusted if further testing requires additional action, and we will communicate an update to families on Monday based on additional testing results,” Kowalski said.

You can read Superintendent Rachel Kowalski's full letter to families below:

At Saline Area Schools, the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority.



While welcoming teachers back to our buildings earlier this week, we were made aware of several classrooms that were impacted by high humidity levels, which likely began while the building was largely unoccupied and under construction this summer. We have installed industrial dehumidifiers and air scrubbers in many rooms while making repairs and adjustments to our HVAC systems.



Out of an abundance of caution, we also began working immediately with professionals who provided guidance on mold testing and remediation. A very limited number of spaces tested positive for a type of mold that needs to be remediated. To allow professional teams to perform the work as quickly as possible, we have closed the Middle School until further notice.



Because of this work, the start of the school year at Saline Middle School has been rescheduled. The first day of school is now anticipated to be Tuesday, August 26. Please note that this date may still be adjusted if further testing requires additional action, and we will communicate an update to families on Monday based on additional testing results. Please note that the work at Saline Middle School does NOT impact other buildings in the district, which will begin the year as scheduled on Monday, August 25.



Our contractors are working with several school districts in the area experiencing similar challenges, which we expect were exacerbated by the high humidity this summer. The high demand on contractors supporting many schools dealing with similar challenges and timelines has impacted our timeline and could create additional delays.



We are committed to providing updates to families and staff as testing and remediation continue, and appreciate your patience and understanding as we take these steps to provide a safe learning environment.

Dundee Superintendent Scott Leach's letter to families is below: