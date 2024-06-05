Salmonella outbreak possibly linked to cucumbers sickens people in 25 states including Michigan

(WXYZ) — The CDC has issued a warning about cucumbers that are potentially causing an outbreak of salmonella that has sicked dozens of people in 25 states including Michigan.

It is important to note that testing is still underway to confirm if the cucumbers are responsible for the outbreak. Preliminary testing has found salmonella in the cucumbers, but it has not been identified as the strain infecting people.

However, Fresh Start Produce has recalled whole cucumbers grown in Florida and shipped to certain states from May 17th through May 21st, 2024 because of the possible contamination. The facilities where the products were shipped include retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in 14 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, but sellers may have shipped to additional states or re-packaged them for stores.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 - 2.0 inches in diameter, and 5-9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.