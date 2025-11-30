Salt truck driver killed in shooting in Pontiac; suspect in custody

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man is dead after being shot multiple times while salting the roads on Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, officials say deputies discovered a pick-up truck with a salt spreader stopped in the middle of Karen Court, just south of Hopkins Avenue.

Deputies tried to perform life-saving measures on the driver, who had been shot multiple times, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Antonio Jason Craig, a 53-year-old resident of Pontiac.

Craig's children, Antonio and Ashlee, spoke with 7 News Detroit about their father.

"He was always there to comfort," Ashlee said. "And letting you know it's gonna be okay, letting you know it's not the end of it. God always got the last say so, you get up, and you move, you move forward, gotta push harder. He was always there, just always there to take kind words. loving words, to lift you up, even when he was down, he was there to lift you up."

The 26-year-old suspect was found a few hours after the fatal shooting and was arrested in the parking lot of a Waterford Township restaurant at Dixie Highway and Scott Lake Road.

That man is being held at the Oakland County Jail, the case is expected to be given to prosecutors as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 2.

"With swift, coordinated work and the full strength of our combined resources, our team was able to identify the suspect in this senseless homicide, locate him, and take him into custody,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release on the incident. “I look forward to seeing him held fully accountable.”