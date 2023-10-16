Salvation Army announces 2023 Red Kettle Campaign; bell-ringers needed

The Salvation Army is letting the public know the Red Kettle Christmas Christmas Campaign and there's an increased need for help.

This year's campaign theme is "Love Beyond Christmas" and the charity is hoping to raise $7.9 million.

Funds raised will help metro Detroit families this holiday season.

If you see red kettles throughout the area and don't have cash, there is always a way to donate through an app while you're there.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to be bell-ringers. It starts on Nov. 10 and runs through Christmas Day.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army website.