Sam Klemet named co-executive director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association

(WXYZ) — Sam Klemet has been named co-executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA), the DADA announced Thursday morning.

According to DADA, Klemet will work alongside fellow Co-Executive Director Rod Alberts, through the 2025 Detroit Auto Show (Jan. 10-20).

Klemet is a career broadcaster who joins DADA after serving as President and CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters since 2021. Before that, he spent six years with the Indiana Broadcasters Association and Indian-based Arland Communications. Klemet has also worked as a broadcast journalist, producer and news director of various commercial and public stations in Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois.

“Sam has a unique skill set blending association management expertise with behind-the-mic experience, both of which are a perfect complement to our organization and its trajectory for the future,” Alberts said in a press release. “This is a transformative time in our industry, and my goal is to leave this association in the best possible place as we move forward in this new age of mobility. And, after 34 years with the DADA, it’s an ideal time -- especially as we lead up to a new Detroit Auto Show in January -- to set the wheels in motion for an eventual hand-off to the next generation.”

Klemet graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from Michigan State University.

"“For decades, DADA members and the Detroit Auto Show have been a part of the very fabric of our community, touching generations of families,” Klemet said in the release. “The dealer community and the auto show are part of what makes Detroit the Motor City. And, I’m thrilled to be a part of an incredible team that, for so long, has showcased our industry, its products and our people. Joining the auto industry at this time of dramatic change, and working with our Southeast Michigan auto dealers, is a great opportunity to make a difference.”

