'Same benefits and same pay': GM subsystems worker hoping to be included in overall UAW contract

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kaytlyn Johnson of Clarkston is going on year three of working at General Motors’ Orion Assembly Plant and wants to shed light on life as a subsystems worker for the company.

“Just because you work for GM, it’s not what it used to be 20, 30 years ago,” Johnson said. “I share a house with my sisters and my two kids and her two kids. We’re a big union family and I can't afford to live on my own.”

Subsystems pays less than standard GM workers make. Johnson says she started at $15 an hour and still today, she’s supporting her two kids on less than $20 an hour.

“You can work for GM and not be able to get through the week without having a negative bank account. You get paid and then three days before your paycheck, you have no money,” Johnson said. “It’s not what it used to be.”

What she’s hoping for in these negotiations is an end to tiers and for subsystem employees to make what other employees make. Although part of the United Auto Workers union, subsystems had worked under a separate contract than the rest of the union. She’s hoping that might change.

“If we’re working in solidarity all in one place, we should get the same benefits and same pay as the traditional GM people that work there,” Johnson said.

While there is a push to make that happen, it’s unclear whether it will. However, Johnson likes what UAW President Shawn Fain is saying and hopes his demands lead to change.

“He’s pretty steadfast on what he’s trying to get for everybody, so I think whatever we're able to get is going to be pretty good,” Johnson said. “It might not be what everybody wants, but it’s going to get us something at least.”

The UAW announced that Fain will have an announcement on Friday at 10 a.m. on Facebook. This would be prior to Fain's Friday noon deadline for more workers to walk out on the job if agreements aren't met.

If no progress is made by Friday, Johnson will be waiting for Fain’s announcement. While $500 a week in strike pay would be tough, she says it’s tough now too. She’s ready for that to change.

“I’m ready to go,” Johnson said. “We don't want to go on strike, but we will if we have to.”