Sammy Hagar announces first-ever beer Red Rocker Lager to be brewed in Detroit

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is releasing a new craft beer in Detroit next month, and it's brewed in the city.

Hagar's Red Rocker Brewing Co. will be established in Detroit and the first beer is Red Rocker Lager, a Mexican-style lager.

To celebrate the launch, Hagar and his band, The Circle, will perform at The Fillmore on Monday, Oct. 23. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 with presale tickets on sale Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City,” said Hagar. “We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll. Our head brewer Cameron Schubert and I worked together for months tasting, tweaking and reformulating our beer until we got it to be exactly what we’d envisioned. I can’t wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it.”

Schubert is a Detroit native and has been a brewer for 13 years. He and his dad, Eric, founded Red Rocker Brewing Co.

Red Rocker Lager will be brewed in partnership with Brew Detroit, based in Corktown. It comes in at 4.35 and is a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager.

