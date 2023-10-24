Sanders Bumpy Cake might disappear, search for new producer underway

(WXYZ) — The search for a Sanders Bumpy Cake was a piece of cake — at least on Tuesday. 7 Action News found some at Rivertown Meijer in Detroit.

However, according to the parent company of Sanders, the classic cakes might disappear from store shelves before the end of the year.

To say Sam Arabo is disappointed by this news is an understatement.

“No, please don’t. I love Sanders. They make the best product. Why would they do that?” Arabo, a fan of Bumpy Cake, exclaimed.

Sanders Bumpy Cake has been a Detroit favorite for over a century. But the iconic treat's fate, for the time being, appears to be tied to the fate of another iconic Detroit brand.

Awrey’s Bakery, the century-old staple in Livonia, produced Sanders Bumpy Cake for years. Unfortunately, Awrey’s closed on Sept. 30 because of growing production costs and a decrease in the sale of sweets.

That's left Sanders Bumpy Cake without a producer and consumers with a bad taste in their mouths.

“That’s sad. Yeah, I remember growing up having it as a kid back in the day. My mom used to buy it. That sucks. It’s sad,” Chris Lau said.

Another man said, “It sucks, but I have to stock up on them. It’s been a while since I had Bumpy Cake, but Sanders, I love them.”

One woman stated, “Oh dear, I don’t know what I’m going to do on my birthday then.”

Depending on her birth date, all isn’t lost. The CEO of Second Nature Brands, Vic Mehren, said an “exhaustive search” for another bakery to take on production is in the works. He said the search has been going on for the past six to eight weeks.

Mehren said it hasn’t been a cakewalk.

“After conversations with more than a dozen bakeries, we have not yet found a new partner who can maintain the high quality and classic taste that our consumers expect and deserve," he said in his letter to consumers.

Arabo said, “Please, tell everyone to support them more. Sanders, I’ve been eating it for 50 years. For 50 years!”