Santa is on the move! Santa is on the move! According to NORAD's Santa tracker, Santa has begun his journey Saturday to deliver presents to children all over the world.

As of 7:34 a.m. Eastern, he was last seen heading to Micronesia in the western Pacific.

About 1,500 volunteers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado are available to answer phone calls today from children who want updates about Santa's progress.

To follow his journey as he spreads Christmas cheer, visit https://www.noradsanta.org or call (877) HI-NORAD.