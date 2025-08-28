Saturday will be the last day for the Windsor Tunnel Bus

WINDSOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Windsor Tunnel Bus, which runs between Detroit and Windsor, will have its last day of service on Saturday.

Watch below: February 2025 report on Windsor mayor's plan to veto funding for Tunnel Bus

Windsor mayor to veto funding for tunnel bus service with Detroit amid tariff fight

The service, which shuttles about 40,000 people across the border every year, ends at the end of August after Windsor's mayor vetoed city council's decision to fund the bus' future.

The tunnel bus, operated by Transit Windsor and funded by Windsor, runs seven days a week with multiple stops on both sides of the border.

“It's basically an economic development engine for the city of Detroit," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told us in February. "Almost all of the traffic is one way from Windsor to Detroit.”

Dilkens says mostly Canadians use the bus to go to concerts, sporting events, shops and restaurants in Detroit. Dilkens said in February he vetoed the funding in response to tariff threats from President Donald Trump.

“I just can't in good conscience subsidize, have Windsor taxpayers subsidize economic development in the United States at a time when the president of the United States is literally putting my country and community under economic attack,” Dilkens said.