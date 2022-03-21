Saving money at the pump could cost you in road repairs

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As of Sunday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is $4.16, the cost doubling in less than two years and people are feeling the squeeze.

“I have to put pretty much 50-60 in the tank to go somewhere, yea it’s terrible,” says Andrea Godfrey.

Eager to ease the pain at the pump, the state Senate passed a bill to pause the gax tax for six months, saving Michiganders about 27 cents per gallon, but there is a potential problem.

"That money that is collected from that fuel tax every time you go out and fill your tank goes right into the roads,” says Emily Kizer, a spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Road Commission says the gax tax helps to fund road maintenance, that means pothole patching, materials and road projects.

“It’s very critical to everything that we do,” says Craig Byrson with the Oakland County road commission.

Bryson says nearly 50% of their budget comes from the gas tax and the impact could be felt this year and next year, making for a problematic pothole season.

“I would prefer to save money at the pump,” says Andrea Godfrey says who is willing to take the risk of a rocky roads in the future.

Michael Howard II who has to pay over $100 to fill up his truck says, he disagrees.

“Saving money now at the gas pump would only cost us later with maintenance on the vehicle,” says Howard.

“I need these roads fixed its pain at the pump yes I understand that but I feel like I can cut my budget in other ways to afford the gas but we definitely need our roads fixed.”

Governor Whitmer recently called for an end to a 6% sales tax on gas, which would drop the cost down on gas without impacting the road budget.

7 Action news will continue to follow the progress on both of these bills.