SB M-39 (Southfield Fwy.) closing between 8 Mile & Michigan Ave. this weekend

(WXYZ) — A major stretch of highway is closing in Wayne County this weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound M-39 will be closed from 8 Mile R. to Michigan Ave. throughout the weekend.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24 and last through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

Crews will be collecting soil and pavement borings that are required for a future M-39 rebuilding project scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

Traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) back to M-39.