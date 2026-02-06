Scammers posing as tow truck companies target stranded drivers, demand hundreds up front

(WXYZ) — Scammers are posing as legitimate tow truck companies online, taking money from stranded drivers and leaving them without help, according to a local wrecker service owner who has seen multiple cases in recent weeks.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Scammers posing as tow truck companies are demanding hundreds up front

Bill Byers, owner of Byers Wrecker Service in Rochester, said one customer sat on a dirt road north of Rochester for six hours after paying more than $300 to what he thought was a legitimate towing company. No truck ever arrived.

"These people are calling them on the phone and they're going, 'we can send somebody out but it'll be a $300 charge prior to us coming out up to $600, I've even heard more," Byers said.

Extended interview: Bill Byers explains how drivers are falling victim to scammers

WEB EXTRA: Bill Byers talks about towing scams and how to protect yourself

Byers started noticing this scam about two weeks ago. He said stressed drivers are calling companies they find through Google searches, but the addresses listed sometimes aren't actual tow lots.

The scam almost always begins with a demand for hundreds of dollars upfront, according to Byers.

"No legitimate towing business should ask money up front on a credit card," Byers said.

He explained that while some companies do require upfront payment to prevent customers from leaving before the truck arrives, legitimate fees should be $50 to $75, never $300, $600 or $900.

Byers said suspected scammers sometimes call trusted towing services like his, posing as customers or roadside assistance companies requesting a tow. However, these callers have already collected payment from the actual stranded driver.

WXYZ Tow scam warning

"We went to a house up in Orion Township for a classic car and the gentleman said he already paid $392 to have his car towed, and it was only being towed two blocks two miles it was within a small area, and when we got there to collect he said I already paid, well we didn't get paid," Byers said. "So here we are, and we told him, 'you need to call and stop that transaction because this scam is going on.'"

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Computer Crimes Unit is actively investigating the scam.

"Any time they can get some kind of electronic payment or some other kind of methodology to get you to send them money without services, they're all about it," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Bouchard said some scammers are even intercepting calls intended for legitimate tow truck companies.

WXYZ Sheriff Mike Bouchard

"Our computer crimes unit is kind of evaluating and trying to examine the whole situation to determine, you know, where the security breach is that Google is now sending them or calling the wrong number with the wrong party on the other end," Bouchard said.

If you suspect you're being targeted by a scammer, hang up, don't pay over the phone, and look for another tow truck company. You can also call your local police or sheriff's department to connect you with a legitimate towing company.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

