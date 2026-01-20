Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School Closings: List of closures across metro Detroit as frigid morning forecasted

(WXYZ) — A number of Southeastern Michigan schools have already called off for Tuesday as cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are blanketing the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued earlier this week for all of the eastern side of the state. In our area, it will run through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth, temperatures bottom out Tuesday morning in the low to mid single digits. Winds will be out of the west 10-20 mph, causing wind chills to be -5° to -15°. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper teens, but feel more like 0° to -5° when factoring in the winds. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Tuesday morning with little accumulation.

