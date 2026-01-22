School Closings: List of Friday closures across metro Detroit as frigid morning forecasted

(WXYZ) — A number of Southeastern Michigan schools have already called off for Friday as cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are blanketing the area.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of the eastern side of the state. In our area, it will run through from 1:00 a.m. Friday to 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the 7 First Alert Meteorologists for tonight through the weekend, a significant shot of arctic air is expected to settle into Southeast Michigan. Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be very cold in the single digits (around 8° or 9 °) with overnight lows dipping below zero — potentially well below zero Friday night and wind chills that could fall as cold as -25 ° early Saturday morning. It's the coldest air of the season so far and will stick around through the weekend.

