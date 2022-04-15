School district declines to say if student who made threats to kill others will return

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing a case presented to them by Canton police that involves death threats made by a high school student in a video posted to social media.

The male student, who can be easily identified in the video, uses vile, racially-charged language to say he wants to shoot or lynch Black people.

Friday afternoon, a couple hundred students staged a walkout in protest of the video and other racist incidents that they believe enough is not being done by the district to stop.

The district would not say if the student who made the video is being expelled or when he might return to school.

