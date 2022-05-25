School districts offering comfort, advice amid school shooting in Texas

(WXYZ) — A Texas elementary school has become the latest victim of a school shooting.

Authorities say the death toll from the shooting has risen to 19 children and two adults.

This mass shooting comes just days away from a somber anniversary here in southeast Michigan.

Monday will mark 6 months since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School. The November 30 tragedy left 4 students dead—two of whom would have just graduated.

Oxford Community Schools announced that there will be no penalty for students who choose to be absent Wednesday. At Utica Schools, the district is adding additional police presence in wake of Tuesday's shooting.

A lot of parents are waking up with questions this morning. Some with a familiar pain.

Chief of Behavioral Health at Beaumont says tragedies like this can leave kids having feelings and questions. It is important that parents help them navigate that.

“One of the ways to do that is to ask open-ended questions like, how are you feeling about what you’ve heard? And, tell me about what you’ve heard,” Dr. Darren Jones said.

Utica Schools offered tips to parents from the National Association of School Psychologists. Some advice includes tailoring your approach based on your child’s age.

“For young children, we’re going to want to make sure the information we give, it’s brief and it's simple,” Dr. Jones said. "When we get to middle or high schoolers then a more detailed discussion is going to be more appropriate.”

It’s also important to maintain your child’s routine, watch for any major changes in their emotions or behavior, and to limit their exposure to coverage of these tragedies.

In a statement to parents, the Oxford Superintendent advises families to "allow yourself, as the parent/guardian, to be aware of your own emotions that may come flooding back.”

He goes on to say that students “will need your patience, kindness, and presence," as they try to navigate the senseless violence.

"Be there with them and for them in their pain and confusion,” the superintendent adds.