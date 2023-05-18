School staff react after Annapolis High School principal reinstated, superintendent suspended

DEARBORN, HEIGHTS — The principal at Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights is back on the job after a two week suspension.

Principal Aaron Mollett was suspended on May 4th. Parents, students and district staff say they never got an explanation from the district about the reason Mollett was put on paid leave.

Days after Mollet’s suspension, students staged a walk out calling for his return. Wednesday night, dozens of administrators, teachers and some parents picketed before voicing their concerns at a school board meeting.

At the meeting, the board voted to reinstate Mollett. In a turn of events, the board also made the decision to suspend district superintendent Dr. Tyrone Weeks pending an investigation. This comes after the Michigan Education Association, which represents several staff members in the D7 school district, accused Weeks of several Title IX violations including attempts to harass and intimidate teachers and support staff and unfair labor practices.

"I can’t really comment on it and hopefully once everything is done we can share more," said Mollett of his suspension when 7 Action News crews caught up with him Thursday.

Mollett has been in the district since 2002 but only the principal at Annapolis High School for the last year. He says he was taken aback by the outpouring of support from his students and the community following his suspension.

"Emotionally overwhelmed. I never realized that I made a difference and it’s been very cool seeing all the community and parents and everybody coming together," said Mollett of his Thursday return to the building. " It wasn’t just about me. It’s the whole district. They wanted some change and they felt strongly about something."

Debra Krawcke who’s worked in the district for more than 20 years says the board made the right decision Wednesday night.

"At first everybody was thinking: Is this a dream? Is this really happening? It took a lot for those board members to stand up and post that vote," said Krawcke. "We have a whole lot of work to do. It’s a little unnerving and I think that as long as we stick together we can get through this and come out of the other side."

Krawcke says staff and students lined the halls of AHS Thursday morning to give Mollett applause as he returned.

"We had all the teachers and the kids line the walls and we had a clap out for him. Very emotional. He was very overwhelmed. It was great," said Krawcke. "I work in the front office with him and what you saw out front with him this morning that’s what you get every day. He knows every kid by name. He knows their families. He’s very involved and he’s out there everyday putting his heart on his sleeve."

7 Action News crews couldn’t get a hold of Dr. Weeks when trying to reach him by email Thursday afternoon.

The district sent the following statement via email:

We wanted to make the community aware of actions that took place at last night’s school board meeting concerning key personnel in the district. A majority of board members voted to lift the paid administrative leave of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett and return him to his duties effective today, May 18, 2023. In addition, a majority of the board voted to place Superintendent Dr. Tyrone Weeks on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Thank you to the staff members, students, and parents who came forward to express concerns regarding the direction of the school district. The board has a great deal of work to do to gather information and make the best decisions possible for the district and its students moving forward. As new information becomes available regarding these matters, we will share as much information as is legally possible.



-Eve Camilleri



Mollett says he’s looking forward to seeing this year's senior class through. The beloved principal also says he's hoping things work out for the best for Dr. Weeks.

"I just went through that. I don’t wish that on anybody and I hope him and his family are doing well. Hopefully the process is open and transparent and if something does need to change let’s change it," said Mollett.

Staff say they're expecting the district to begin looking for an interim superintendent shortly. The school board is expected to discuss the issues more at their next closed session meeting on May 30th.