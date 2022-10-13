Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent.

Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed them that the 14-year-old was in possession of a handgun and made a threat to kill Jewish people at the Legacy Center (Urban Air) located 925 N. Lapeer Road in Oxford Township.

“As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This is the third person in a week we have arrested for making threats. I’d like to thank our partners from the FBI for working closely with us to resolve this one. If you make a threat, we are coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Wednesday evening to the facility but found nothing of concern. Police were then notified of an address in Oxford - the boys residence.

Deputies went to the boy’s home and spoke with his parents, who gave their consent to question the boy. During questioning, the 14-year-old admitted to posting the pictures and threats on social media, including showing his access to firearms.

The boy is currently being held without bond at Oakland County Children’s Village.

Thursday’s hearing was adjourned until October 19 as detectives are seeking charges.

The arrest comes one day prior to Bloomfield Township Police being notified of a “must kill” list made by a middle school student.

Bloomfield Township Police conducted an investigation into the threats, including visiting the home of the student.

Inside the home, police found a list that included names of current students with the words “safe”, “annoying”, or “must kill” next to each name.

No weapons were present inside the home and the student was immediately removed from the school.

Bloomfield Township Police will present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

"The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports," Bloomfield Township Police said in a press release.

Thursday morning, a shelter-in-place order was issued for Clarkston Junior High School and Clarkston Elementary.

In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school officials said a threat written on a bathroom wall at Clarkston Junior High stating, “I’m going to shoot up the school” caused the order.

The shelter-in-place order was a precautionary and no one was allowed to enter or exit the schools under the order.

