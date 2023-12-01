'Scoop Dogg,' 'The Big LePlowski.' See the names of MDOT snowplows hitting the roads this winter

Ahead of the winter snowplow season, the Michigan Department of Transportation is bringing back the snowplow tracker map and has unveiled the names of all snowplows that will be used throughout the state.
To check the map, visit the MiDrive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive and activate the MDOT snowplow tracker map layer.
Once you hover over an icon, the plow name will appear, and you can see a description of what the truck is doing, current road conditions and a driver's seat view of the road conditions.
You can visit the Michigan Department of Transportation website to view a list of all the snowplow names.
Here are the names for the Metro region and University region which includes metro Detroit.
Metro Region
Blizzard Wizard
Boreas
Bringin' Pavement Back
Drift Master
Droppin' Salt Like It's Hot
Ice Ice Baby
Kid Rock Salt
Mr. Snow Miser
PlowMaster
Salt Life
Sleety Pie
Snow Warrior
SnowJoe
Trail Blazer
University Region
Austin Plowers
Baby It's Cold Outside
Below Zero Hero
Biichi-biboon
Borealis
Bumble
Burley Bear
Buttercup
Chilly Dog
Clearopathtra
Dewey Defroster
Dolly Plowton
Dottie
Eagle Eye
Ebenezer Scoop
Edgar Allan Snow
Fluffy
Freezy
Frostbitten Mitten
Frosty the Snowplow
Good Roads Earle
Happy
Herbie
Hercules
Hipplowpotomus
Ice Cube
Kaplowie
Lake Scooperior
Lightning McClean
Little Mack
Lola
Marco Plowo
Maximus
Meatball
Melton John
Melty the Snowplow
Michigamme
Mishigami
Mission Implowsible
Moose
Mr. Blade
NaviGator
Nieve
Ol' Gus
Patience
Pebbles
Pegasus
Peppermint
Peppy Le Plow
Remy
Road Runner
Roxy
Safety Got Back
Saltimus Brine
Saltnado
Salty Sven
Saul T. Streets
Scooter
Señor Flurry
Snow Worries
Snowball
Snowprah Winfrey
Snowy Robinson
Spirit of Michigan
Squall Bunyan
Still Shorts Weather
Stormbreaker
Subzero
Sunny
Sunshine
ThawSome
Thunderhawk
Tiny
Truck Norris
Walter
Weird Plow Yankovic
Whiteout Wrangler
Wolverine Whiteout
Yeti