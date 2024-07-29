Scout Vester opens in former M-Brew space in Ferndale with beer, food & games

Scout Vester, a new bar opening in Ferndale in the former home of M-Brew, will officially open this week.

The bar, which is located at 177 Vester St. in a former home, opened over the weekend for bar service only, and will be open Monday, July 29 for bar service only.

It will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week and officially reopen to the public at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Matthew Buskard said after this week, they are planning to be open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The plan is to add lunch service in the future. Buskard also owns Bobcat Bonnie's and The Fly Trap.

M-Brew closed in 2020 and had offered beer, pizza and pinball.

According to Buskard, the games are back, and there will also be board and card games, however, no pizza.

In a post earlier this year, Buskard said they will be doing gourmet sandwiches, salad, soups, etc.

