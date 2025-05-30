SE Michigan counties, Ann Arbor push back against Homeland Security's 'sanctuary jurisdiction' designation

(WXYZ) — Several Southeast Michigan counties and the city of Ann Arbor are pushing back against a new order from U.S. Homeland Security that labels them as "sanctuary jurisdictions."

The DHS order states that sanctuary jurisdictions are "undermining rule of law and endangering lives of Americans and law enforcement." It names Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties, along with the city of Ann Arbor, among those who must review and revise their policies.

"Detroit is not a sanctuary city. It's a welcoming city. Not a sanctuary city," said Mary Carmen Munoz, with Latin Americans for Social & Economic Development in Southwest Detroit.

Munoz's organization serves approximately 17,000 immigrants in Southwest Detroit.

"Confusion is a major factor, contributing to fear," Munoz said.

Wayne County officials believe their inclusion on the list may be outdated. A spokesperson stated, "The Sheriff's Office implemented policy updates several months ago… we believe the county's inclusion on the DHS list may not reflect current practices."

Oakland County's executive and sheriff issued a joint statement saying, "We are not a sanctuary jurisdiction. We are confident that the county's policies and practices comply with federal law."

Ann Arbor Mayor Chris Taylor questioned the city's inclusion on the DHS list.

"I'd ask them, but bottom line, where we have legal obligations to act, we of course follow legal obligations," Taylor said.

The mayor emphasized Ann Arbor's welcoming stance toward immigrants while acknowledging federal authority.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor on Department of Homeland Security calling them a sanctuary city

"We want immigrants to be here and encourage them to come," Taylor said. "We also recognize federal law is superior to state and local law."

Immigration law expert Reggie Pacis, with Detroit-based Butzel Law, expressed concerns about the lack of funding for added enforcement and training for local agencies.

"The community itself is not encouraging people to come and be protected from immigration status," Pacis said.

Pacis also worries about potential negative impacts on public safety.

"The concern I have is the chilling effect of reporting criminal activity. If you have a community not willing to report crimes because they're afraid someone might question immigration status, then the whole purpose of protecting people from crime is defeated," Pacis said.

I reached out to a spokesperson for Immigration & Customs Enforcement for an interview, but haven't received a response.

