Search for military personnel continues after Osprey crash off coast of southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say they have handed over pieces of the wreckage from an U.S. Air Force Osprey that crashed off southwestern Japan to the U.S. military, as the search continued for seven missing servicemembers.

U.S. Air Force officials say that the only body so far recovered was formally identified on Saturday by the Air Force Special Operations Command as Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The cause of Wednesday's crash, which occurred during a training mission, was under investigation.

The handover is a procedure set out in the Japan-U.S. Status Forces Agreement, and could make further investigation by the Japanese side difficult.