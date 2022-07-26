(WXYZ) — Police are looking for leads after a Grand Blanc teen was found shot to death in a vacant apartment in Detroit on Tuesday.

Investigators are hoping to track down whoever is responsible for Jacob Hills' death. His mother said her son was lured to ap arty in Detroit and had a brand-new gun and some graduation money.

She thinks Jacob knew the suspects, and that they took his stuff and murdered him.

"They found my son in a pool of blood. They stole his shoes off of his feet," Sadie Hill said.

Jacob was only 18 and a recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School, and the center of his mom's world.

"He would do anything and everything for anybody at any time. It did not matter," Sadie said.

Dozens of his friends and family held a vigil for him on Monday night.

Police say Jacob went to a party with a friend in Detroit on Saturday. He never made it home, so his family tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights, where it was found with his car.

His body was discovered 24 hours later in the basement of the apartment building, shot multiple times.

"It was hard to hear who these kids were that my son was hanging out with and what they were capable of," Sadie said.

"We do have information on who he was with. You know, his friends, and we are in the process of trying to make contact with them so we can follow up with what information they can provide that would aid the investigation," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said.

Jacob had just enlisted in the National Guard and had bought a rifle from a Grand Blanc gun shop. He wanted to practice shooting before he started basic training.

"He had that gun in his car when he went down there on Saturday and he was lured down there because of the gun and his graduation money," Sale said.

McGinnis said he was confident the people with Jacob that night were "going to come through" but he did not say they were reluctant to help with the investigation.