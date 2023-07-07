Watch Now
Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 07, 2023
BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway for a missing pet wallaby in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard.

City Clerk Diana Daniels says the wallaby escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town.

Wallabies are native to Australia and similar to kangaroos, but smaller.

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it's cornered.

She says the wallaby's owner, Gil Gilbreath, uses it for petting zoos.

Gilbreath tells Fox 25 the animal is typically shy and "a little skittish." It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma.

