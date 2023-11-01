Seat belt use in Michigan falls to lowest point since 2009, study finds

Seat belt usage in Michigan has fallen slightly, according to a new study conducted by Michigan State University.

According to the study, which was a grant-funded direct observation study, Michigan's seat belt use rate was 92.4% in 2023, a drop of .5% from last year.

The study was conducted between May and July and marks the lowest seat belt use rate since 2004 when it was 90.5%, according to the state. The state's highest seat belt use rate was 97.9% in 2009.

The state said that every 1% increase in seat belt use means an estimated 10 fewer traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries.

Last year, there were 1,123 fatalities on the road.

“Seat belts are the foundation of every effective traffic safety strategy and one of the easiest things drivers and passengers can do to be safe,” said Katie Bower, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Michigan was once a leading state in seat belt use. It should give all Michiganders pause to see that our state’s seat belt use rate continues to decrease — an alarming 2 percentage points since 2019. Drivers and passengers of all ages must buckle up, every trip, every time.”

Here's the breakdown by counties in Michigan



Oakland – 93.4%

Macomb – 92.1%

Wayne – 84.2%

Livingston – 96.8%

Washtenaw – 90.8%

St. Clair – 91.4%

Monroe – 93.1%

Lenawee – 94%

The study also included driver use of electronic devices, and the rate of drivers using electronic devices was 8.3%, a 2.2% increase from the 6.1% rate in 2022.

“Since much of the seat belt survey was conducted before Michigan’s hands-free law took effect on June 30, we are looking forward to next year’s results to see the impact the new law has had on traffic safety,” Bower said.