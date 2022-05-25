Second shipment of baby formula to arrive in U.S. Wednesday morning

(WXYZ) — The second shipment of baby formula under President Joe Biden's "Operation Fly Formula" is expected to arrive from overseas Wednesday morning.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says "about a million—the equivalent of a million eight-ounce containers—will end up on store shelves two weeks sooner than they would otherwise."

The Abbott Nutrition Plant is also set to reopen on June 4. Supplies from their factory are expected to hit store shelves two weeks later.

"We'll begin to see hopefully more supply in the next couple weeks. And over the course of several weeks, we should see a lessening of the tremendous stress people have been feeling," Vilsack said.

The formula shortage is impacting families across metro Detroit and mothers like Heather Chestnut of Berkley, are banding together to help every mother find formula.

Heather started a Facebook Group called Detroit Area Formula Finder about two weeks ago to help local moms. The group already has over 800 members.

"It's been taking off, I see it just continuing to grow," Heather said.

She says the group was inspired by the Detroit Area Vaccine Hunters Facebook group started by Katie Monaghan. Heather used her same model to help launch formula finders.

"If you have a need for formula and you post your need, we're going to connect you to resources relatively quickly," she said.

Just ask Reese Schwartz! While she did not need any baby formula, when she was out shopping in Roseville, she saw a batch on the shelf and sent a photo in the group chat.

A woman in Ypsilanti needed the last one on the top shelf so Reese bought it for her and drove halfway.

"I would really hope that someone would have done this for me if the tables were turned and my kids were still on formula," Schwartz said.

The head of the FDA is expected to be on Capitol Hill Wednesday answering questions from House lawmakers looking into this formula shortage.