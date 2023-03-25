Watch Now
News

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson won't run for open senate seat in 2024

Jocelyn Benson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Jocelyn Benson
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 11:36:29-04

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she won't run for the senate seat being vacated by Debbie Stabenow, who announced her retirement in January.

Benson took to Twitter Friday night to explain her decision.

"I've received many calls and much encouragement (and even a candle) from every corner of our state asking me to seriously consider becoming a candidate in 2024 to represent Michigan in the US Senate," she said. "The best way to protect our democracy in Michigan and nationwide in 2024 is to be fully focused on ensuring our elections prevail over those who willingly spread lies about our elections to advance their own agenda.

Benson mentioned some of the claims that the 2020 election was stolen as one of the reasons for not running.

"We must fight to protect the people who protect our democracy. And we must continue to fight to ensure every voice is heard and every vote is counted," she said. "We must fight to ensure government operates transparently to earn the trust of all citizens."

Since Stabenow's announcement that she won't run for another term in the U.S. Senate, other candidates have announced their campaigns. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced her candidacy for the seat in February. Nikki Snyder, a member of the state board of educations and Michael Hoover, a pest control business owner also announced their candidacies for the open seat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website