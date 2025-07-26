DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Wayne business owner is out of thousands of dollars after a thief stole landscaping equipment from his truck in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Security footage captured the entire incident, showing a man stealing a pole saw and two leaf blowers from a Trees and Stumps.com company vehicle parked on Oakman Boulevard.

Watch the video report below:

Security camera captures brazen theft of landscaping equipment in Detroit

Timothy Gilbert, president and owner of Trees and Stumps.com, was working at a client's home when the theft occurred.

"We were there for about 15, 20 minutes. The chainsaws were going, the chipper was running. So, it was loud. And the next thing we knew, there was a lady yelling and screaming saying somebody had taken your stuff," Gilbert said.

Gilbert, a former Detroit police officer who left the force in 2003 and started his tree trimming and removal company two years ago, estimates the stolen equipment is worth between $2,800 and $3,400.

The security camera video shows a man taking a pole saw used for trimming tree branches directly from Gilbert's truck. The footage then shows the thief exiting from the passenger side of a car and grabbing two leaf blowers before fleeing the area.

Watch the security camera video below:

Web extra: Video shows thief steal landscaping equipment in Detroit

Gilbert said he attempted to locate the suspects afterward and briefly spotted them, but they fled again. He then called 911 and filed a police report.

Police told 7 News Detroit they are actively searching for the individuals involved and investigating the incident.

Gilbert expressed gratitude for the nearby resident whose security system captured the theft.

"I think having the video itself is key to this case because it provides clear indication of identification of the individual who at least got out of the vehicle," Gilbert said.

Following this incident, Gilbert plans to start using enclosed trucks to better protect his equipment while on job sites.

Gilbert is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information about the person involved or help in returning the stolen items.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.