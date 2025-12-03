Security failure at Ecorse school prompts concern after student brings gun to campus

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A student brought a firearm to Parks Alternative Education Center, part of Ecorse Public Schools, on Tuesday morning with no security present, according to school officials who called the incident an "unacceptable failure."

Superintendent Josha Talison informed families in a letter Tuesday that an anonymous tip led to responding officers finding a firearm inside a student's backpack. The weapon was never removed from the bag and no one was injured, according to the district.

"It's unsettling, because what about the children. Someone should always be there," said Michelle Thomas, who lives near Ecorse High School.

The school district confirmed a security guard was not present and the security company did not notify them of the absence. The district said a guaranteed, consistent daily security presence will be in place moving forward.

Thomas emphasized the importance of student safety regardless of staffing challenges.

"Whether it's a volunteer or anybody, the kids need safety no matter what," Thomas said.

One parent contacted me expressing frustration about the security situation, writing: "Security at the high school has been lacking. I certainly wish EPS would take this more seriously. Most parents found out about this via Facebook."

Damarion Alford, who graduated from Ecorse High School last year, called the incident concerning.

"It's sad and reckless," Alford said. "I don't understand the point of bringing a gun to school trying to show people — leave that at home."

Despite this incident, Alford noted that security is typically present at the school.

"Normally, they have security. Normally, the school is right on their security. They don't try to let anybody do anything like that," Alford said.

An Ecorse police car was positioned in front of the school Wednesday morning. The student who brought the gun was expelled and police are handling the ongoing investigation, according to the superintendent.

