Security stepped up in metro Detroit amid Hamas' call for 'Day of Rage'

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stepped up security across metro Detroit has been visibly noticeable as terror group Hamas has called for a “Day of Rage.”

In Bloomfield Township, the Jewish Federation says the calls by Hamas for a Day of Rage are deeply disturbing, and warrant an increased presence by police at schools and synagogues.

“Our security run by the Jewish community is amazing and we have to double up. Thanks to the FBI and police, but we can’t give in to our fear,” Rabbi Asher Lopatin said.

7 Action News also spoke with the West Bloomfield Police Department, which has received numerous calls of concern

“We encourage people to elevate concerns and increase situational awareness. And yes, we’ve deployed a significant number of officers,” Chief Mike Patton said.

“Go to Channel 7 news. If you go to the internet and try and look at something to make decisions, how reliable is that?” Patton added.

At the same time, faith leaders say they condemn all threats against not only against the Jewish community but also the Muslim American community.

“We are feeling pain. We are all feeling the pain and sorrow going on in the Middle East,” said Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

“This is not the Middle East. We need to continue to talk to our brothers and sisters in the Jewish community to say, let’s calm these things down.” Ayad added.

For Lopatin, the focus remains on keeping calm amid added stress of an Israel-Hamas war.

“A lot of parents reached out and were nervous. Hillel Day School asked rabbis of the community to come and greet kids this morning. No cowering to terrorism,” Lopatin said.

The Arab American Civil Rights League is reiterating how much strong relationships with the Jewish community are crucial now, as they hope for peace to be restored in the Middle East.

