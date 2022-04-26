See Cinderella's dress up close during Disney costume exhibition coming to The Henry Ford

(WXYZ) — A new exhibition is bringing some of Disney's most famous costumes to The Henry Ford in Dearborn this year.

"Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" will be at The Henry Ford starting June 25, 2022 and running through Jan. 1, 2023.

The exhibition will explore six decades of film produced by The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television and Disney Theatrical Group.

There will be 79 costumes from 32 films that were worn by 71 different actors.

They include ball gowns, capes, military uniforms, glass slippers and more.

"The exhibition explores the vision, process, and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment," a description reads.

Some of the highlights include Cinderella's ballgown, the Sanderson Sisters' dresses and vacuum from "Hocus Pocus," Jack Sparrow's outfit from "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Belle's ballgown from "Beauty and the Beast."

For more information, visit The Henry Ford's website.