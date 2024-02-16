Selden Standard named one of the best restaurants in America by USA Today

(WXYZ) — Selden Standard, located in Midtown Detroit, was just named one of the best restaurants in the United States by USA Today.

The website listed 47 restaurants around the country and Selden Standard was the only location in Michigan.

Selden Standard opened in 2014 in Midtown and has been nominated for a James Beard Award six times, according to USA Today. It was also named the Detroit Free Press Restaurant of the Year in 2015 and restaurant of the year by Hour Detroit in 2016.

Most recently, Selden Standard has been named a semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Restaurant.

"Nothing brings us more joy than a great meal with friends. Sharing that experience is at the heart of why we opened Selden Standard. And central to that experience is Chef Andy Hollyday’s food – flavors born in local farms, captured at the peak of the season, prepared in our wood-fired oven, and served small plates-style in perfectly shareable portions," the website reads.