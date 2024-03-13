Select Distributors releases statement after deadly explosion & fire in Clinton Township

(WXYZ) — Select Distributors, the business involved in the deadly explosion and industrial fire in Clinton Township last week has released its first statement after the incident.

On March 4, Select Distributors erupted in flames, causing multiple explosions throughout the night that killed one teenager and sent debris flying as far as a a mile and a half from the building.

Through a spokesperson, Select Distributors released a statement on March 13 that said, "Select Distributors is deeply saddened and expresses its sincerest condolences to the victim's family. It is actively cooperating with investigators as they work to determine the cause of the accident. Select Distributors has been a proud employer and member of this community for over a decade and is focused on ensuring safety and support of its team members and community."

Who is Select Distributors? What we know about Clinton Twp. company rocked by explosion

On Monday, fire officials began an on-site investigation at the warehouse. It was the first time they were able to access the site as it was still too dangerous to get to it directly.

There were hundreds of small explosions inside the building as canisters were exploding and shooting out of the building. Fire crews say the canisters were flying for miles.

“It basically was a war zone. You had shrapnel blowing up wherever you looked. So if you’re standing outside, you're wondering when the next piece is coming my way, when is it going to hit us?” Fire Chief Tim Duncan said.

Select Distributors supplies products for liquor stores and gas stations, like cellphone chargers and vaping products.

The warehouse at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway was also home to another company called Goo.

Township Building Director Barry Miller called Goo “a storefront… with a backroom for storage of product that they sold on the floor.”

Officials provide update following Clinton Township industrial fire

Goo sells what they call whipped cream chargers in heavy canisters — the same kind seen strewn around Clinton Township that exploded like shrapnel.

The cylinders of nitrous oxide contain a warning on back: “May cause or intensify fire” and “May explode if heated.”

Import records published online say Select Distributor’s president, Noor Kestou, was importing cylinders of nitrous oxide from China back in November.

Attempts to reach Kestou on his cellphone were unsuccessful.

“They had recently received a semi-load of the butane containers,” township fire chief Tim Duncan said. “They had over half of that still left. They also had the palates of the nitrous and then lighter fluid along with that.”

Because Select Distributors wasn’t approved to be storing the flammable containers that erupted Monday night, Cannon says the business will be held accountable.

“There are going to be repercussions," he said. “People have done things wrong, very wrong. And we don’t like it and we’re not going to accept it."