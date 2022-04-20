Select Specialty Hospital - Northwest Detroit pauses admissions over drug-resistant germ

(WXYZ) — A Detroit hospital is not admitting any new patients tonight as it fights an outbreak of a drug-resistant germ.

The Select Specialty Hospital- Northwest Detroit is located on the 7th floor of Sinai Grace Hospital but is considered a separate facility.

The state health department says Select Specialty is fighting an outbreak of Candida Auris, a yeast that can cause serious infections and even death.

There have been 7 cases tied to the outbreak, none of them life-threatening.

We're told there is no threat to the general public.