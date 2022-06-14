SEMCOG says Wednesday will be first Ozone Action day of year in SE Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) announced that Wednesday would be the first Ozone Action day of the year in Southeast Michigan.

Air pollutants are reportedly expected to be in an unhealthy range for sensitive groups, according to an advisory from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy meteorologists.

"A weather forecast near 100 degrees grabs our attention, and an Ozone Action Day should do the same," said Amy O'Leary, SEMCOG Executive Director, in a press release. "The concentration of air pollutants has a huge impact on the health of Southeast Michigan residents - especially our most vulnerable populations."

On Ozone Action days, the public and local businesses are encouraged to do what they can to lower pollutant emissions.

They recommend the following actions:

Delay mowing your lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.



Drive less, telecommute, bike, or walk. You'll reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as save money.



Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.



Delay or combine errands. This will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.



Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.



According to SEMCOG, in 2021, there were five Ozone Action days.