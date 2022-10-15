Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.

The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.