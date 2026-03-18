Semi explosion in Canton Township closes Haggerty & Ford Rd. intersection

(WXYZ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Canton Township that caused an explosion in a semi on Wednesday afternoon.

VIEWER VIDEO: Semi explosion in Canton Township

VIEWER VIDEO: Semi explosion in Canton Township

We're told the crash happened in the area of Ford Rd. and Haggerty. According to MDOT, the intersection is closed, as well as the I-275 ramp to Ford Rd. in both directions.

A photo from an MDOT cam shows that the fire appears to be out.

The Canton Public Safety Department confirmed that the intersection is closed due to the severity of the incident. Officials say there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Dangers of Ford Road

According to a three-year study, there were a staggering 1,000 crashes along Ford Rd. near I-275 in Canton. That has prompted the Michigan Department of Transportation to propose a boulevard solution to improve safety and reduce congestion.

Watch below: MDOT plans boulevard to address Ford Road safety concerns in Canton

MDOT plans boulevard to address Ford Road safety concerns in Canton

The boulevard would transform Ford Road from Lotz, east of I-275, to just west of Sheldon Road, similar to parts of Woodward Avenue where drivers make U-turns to access businesses on the opposite side.

MDOT's three-year study from 2016 to 2019 examined 10 intersections with signals, four intersections without signals, and six ramps on the I-275 and Ford interchange. The results showed higher-than-average crash rates and significant travel delays throughout the corridor.

Jeff Horne, project manager with MDOT, identified a recurring crash pattern along the corridor.

"We are noticing a lot of angle crashes of, on the westbound Ford Road, if there are three lanes there two lanes will stop, and then the third lane cars will continuously drive through, and cars will turn left into that business, and then they will get hit by that vehicle in that third lane there, we call those courtesy crashes, with a boulevard we won't have that," Horne said.

When construction begins in 2028 and 2029, traffic will be reduced to one lane open in each direction, with the center lane open, which raises concerns about traffic flow.