FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A semi-truck driver was killed and several Michigan Department of Transportation workers were hurt after a crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 at I-275 in Frenchtown Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

Chopper 7 shows aftermath of crash on NB I-75 at NB I-275:

Semi-truck driver killed, MDOT workers injured in crash on I-75 at I-275 in Frenchtown Township

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m., with police dispatched to reports of a semi-truck driver crashing into two MDOT vehicles.

Investigators say that MDOT workers were working on patching the left lane of I-75. We're told they were using attenuator vehicles, designed with a system to protect from impact should they get struck from behind.

The driver of the semi-truck ran into the back of one of those vehicles, jack-knifed and struck a second attenuator vehicle. The crash did cause what police believe to be aluminum cans to spill on the roadway.

The driver of that semi was killed in the crash. Police say several MDOT workers suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

I-75 in that area will be closed for an unknown time while troopers and officers from the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division investigate the crash and the roadway is cleared off. MSP plans to provide an update when that clean-up is finished.

